EC3 Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Defends (PHOTOS)

Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida saw Ethan Carter III make is in-ring debut for the brand. He defeated Kassius Ohno in singles action.
The Dade City live event also saw a rare appearance by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who retained his title over Oney Lorcan in what was said to be the match of the night.
Below are photos from both matches plus comments from Chris Dijak on Lorcan vs. Dunne:
So @_StarDESTROYER and @PeteDunneYxB just had one of the best matches I’ve ever seen in #NXTDadeCity. You can’t miss @WWENXT! #WeAreNXT
— Dijak (@DonovanDijak) March 9, 2018
This match is for the UK Title!! #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/KDwCJv9O45
— CM Smiley (@smileybabiboo) March 9, 2018
If you're not at #NXTDadeCity….
You're missing @KassiusOhno vs @TheRealEC3. pic.twitter.com/0wMewhWsLh
— Bryan (@NerdxFerguson) March 9, 2018
HOLY SMOKES!! @KassiusOhno vs. EC3?! #OHNO #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/KnzWZnvrWT
— Karen Peterson (@KarenNerdsOut) March 9, 2018