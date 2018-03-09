EC3 Makes WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Pete Dunne Defends (PHOTOS)

Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Dade City, Florida saw Ethan Carter III make is in-ring debut for the brand. He defeated Kassius Ohno in singles action.

The Dade City live event also saw a rare appearance by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who retained his title over Oney Lorcan in what was said to be the match of the night.

Below are photos from both matches plus comments from Chris Dijak on Lorcan vs. Dunne: