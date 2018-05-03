EC3 WWE NXT Promo, John Cena Gym Clip, Rugby Star Talking With WWE, Stu Hart

– As noted, next week’s WWE NXT episode will see the regular TV in-ring debut of EC3. He will face Raul Mendoza. Below is a new promo for the debut:

– Today would have been the 103rd birthday of wrestling legend Stu Hart.

– John Cena tweeted this gym clip from Hard Nocks South in Tampa earlier today and linked to his recent appearance on the Shrugged Collective podcast.

– CNN recently profiled USA Rugby star Todd Clever and how he’s interested in a possible career with WWE. WWE approached Clever two years ago while he was still the captain of the USA national team but he declined their offer. WWE contacted Clever again in February of this year and the 35 year old was invited to a tryout. Clever spent a week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and said he really felt at home. Clever said, “It was brilliant. Their high performance center was top-notch and I really felt at home.”

Clever noted to CNN that no deal has been signed but he continues to have talks with WWE. He talked more about the process at the WWE Performance Center and said he did a lot better than he thought he would.

“It was pretty much an intro. I had a tour of the facility, a meeting with some of the guys and they asked me: ‘Do you just wanna watch; how do you want to do this?’ I was keen to get stuck in. I flew across the country so I wanted to work out. I did some strength and conditioning sessions with one of the smaller groups of athletes and later that day I jumped in the ring. So I was in the ring for a few days and, doing some tumbling, some rolling, some wrestling. It was good,” Clever said. “For warm-ups there’s a big stretch, but you’re doing cartwheels and somersaults and while I was doing it I thought: ‘I wasn’t really expecting this.’ I don’t think I’ve done a somersault since I was five years old! It was interesting — they definitely weed out the athleticism in you. So I just got in amongst it and I surprisingly did a lot better than I thought I would.”