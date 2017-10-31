Edge Claims He Doesn’t Get The Hype Surrounding Asuka

WWE Hall Of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland admitted during a recent episode of his podcast with Christian, E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness that he doesn’t get all of the hype and promotion surrounding Asuka.

Edge spoke about the former undefeated NXT Women’s Champion and the currently undefeated RAW women’s contender on this week’s show.

“I’m sure I’ll get lambasted for this, but I don’t get the Asuka thing,” Edge admitted. “Like, I really don’t. She’s fine and she’s solid, but I don’t know.” Edge added, “even going back to the NXT stuff, I’ve watched it. I don’t know. I just never really bought in. And it’s not that I don’t want to or anything like that. I don’t know. Even the entrance and everything, it’s very [Shinsuke] Nakamura-esque and he was doing it first, so I don’t know. I’ve never really understood the hype.”

Edge’s former WWE tag-team partner and podcast co-host Christian also gave his take on the subject.

“I think it happens, not just with her, but with a lot of people when there’s certain hype around somebody. And, honestly, I’ve never seen a full match of her’s until last night [TLC],” said Christian. “So maybe I have, one or two. I think that when there’s a lot of hype and that sort of thing, it makes it harder, sometimes, for the talent to kind of live up to the packages and the hype and expecting something completely different than they’ve seen before and that’s really hard to do. I liked her body language. I like the presentation. I like the persona. She seemed really comfortable with what she’s doing. But yeah, there were some certain things in [the match versus Emma] that weren’t super-crisp or anything like that, but it could be the first time she [has] worked with Emma or whatever. But maybe, it’s also because the match was a bit long.”

