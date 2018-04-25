Edge Gives Props To NXT, Evander Holyfield Backstage (Video), The Bar vs. The New Day

– Boxing legend Evander Holyfield was backstage for Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Louisville, KY. The Real Deal talks to Dasha Fuentes about being a fan and more in this backstage video:

– The dark match before Tuesday’s SmackDown at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville saw The New Day defeat The Bar when Kofi Kingston pinned Cesaro. The Bar has yet to make their in-ring TV debuts since coming to SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup but they did appear in a backstage segment with The New Day on this week’s show. They claimed this would be their last blue brand appearance as they are looking to win the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge spent some time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando yesterday. The Rated R Superstar tweeted the following on the WWE NXT Superstars and the future of the company: