Edge To Make Big WWE Announcement, WWE To Air League Of Legends Battle

– We’ve noted how Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel recently filmed a League of Legends video game battle before the WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, featuring main roster Superstars vs. NXT Superstars. Gamer Tyler1 will lead Team NXT (Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano) while gamer Imaqtpie will lead Team WWE (SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins).

The competition will air on the WWE Network this coming Saturday at 10am ET, according to the WWE website.

WWE recently signed League of Legends maker Riot Games as a featured sponsor.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge is teasing an announcement, which will likely be the return of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network.

The Rated R Superstar tweeted the following to plug tonight’s WWE Ride Along episode with Christian and mentioned the announcement: