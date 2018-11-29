Edge On No Longer Needing Pro Wrestling, Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Battle, More

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link aand below are highlights:

Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia:

“I had to retire due to injury, but in this case, we’re talking life or death. This is leukemia, a thing you don’t expect to hear from a guy who is in the prime of his career and looks like a superhero. The first thing I felt when I heard the news was sad, but I don’t think Roman wants people to feel that way.”

“I feel for him, but the best thing he can do is surround himself with his family, and that’s what he’s doing. As long as he gets healthy, who cares if he ever wrestles again? I watched him on Raw and thought that moment had to be really, really difficult, but he handled it with poise and class.”

His SmackDown 1000 Cutting Edge segment with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch:

“It’s always great to pop back, but I want to further a storyline. I don’t want to just come back and do a comedy backstage skit. I can’t physically put someone over, but I can feel very confident in my ability to tell a story through a promo. That’s what Mick Foley does when he comes back, and that’s what I want to do. So when I heard I was with Becky and Charlotte, they have one of the best stories in wrestling, and I knew I could help further their story along.”

His recent SmackDown appearance serving as a reminder that he no longer needs pro wrestling like he once did, no longer thirsting for the chance to come back on TV and participate in a storyline like he used to:

“It’s still amazing to have that live interaction and hear your theme music, but if it never happened again, I’d be OK with it. It was absolutely the best gig I ever had. My entire dream was to do that. But I had to go because of my injury. If I were still pining for that, but I wasn’t cleared to do it? It would be very unhealthy, and that’s why I need to have this mentality.”