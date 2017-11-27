Edge Talks About His Relationship With Vince McMahon & More

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his upcoming appearance on The History Channel’s “Vikings” series. Regarding his acting career, The Rated R Superstar noted that he has yet to encounter a director as tough as Vince McMahon. Edge said Vince’s passion is in his vision and his unremitting desire to have WWE talents work as hard as he was willing to work toward his vision.

“There are not many with Vince’s work ethic, and I think what that does is breeds it in a lot of his performers, especially the ones that make it to the top,” he explained. “If it isn’t already in you, it will be taught to you by Vince, whose go-to was usually to push, not praise, but that was OK with me.”

Edge also revealed that he shared a close relationship with Vince during his WWE run and that t hey still keep in touch. He said:

“I’ll still call or text Vince, and it’s not about bad things or complaints or gripes. When I got dual-citizenship, I called him thanked him for the opportunities he afforded me in his company. I don’t know how often he hears that.”

Edge added that the only way anyone can become a top performer in the business is by having that close relationship with Mr. McMahon. Edge said:

“That’s not politicking, that’s getting to know each other and allowing him to know what type of person he is going to invest this massive machine in. How can he do that unless he has some sense of who you are as a person, and not just as a performer?

“It happened organically with us. When I had points I felt very strongly on, I went to him. In doing it, he began to see that I would stand up for what I believed strongly in, and that I would admit when I was wrong. I didn’t look for a pat on the back when I was right, either. He also knew how much I cared for that industry.”