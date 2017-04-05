Edge To Interview Beth Phoenix, Roderick Strong Doc, John Cena Movie Filming

– The latest “Gabe Sapolsky’s Next Evolution” DVD from Kayfabe Commentaries will feature current WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong. As seen in the trailer below, the release features retro matches with Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Austin Aries, Apollo Crews and others. Strong got emotional when talking about how he grew up poor and now has people looking up to him.

– No official word yet on if John Cena and Nikki Bella will be appearing on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 SmackDown but WWE indicated in their official preview that the couple may take at least this week off to celebrate their engagement. Cena is not advertised for tonight’s show and as noted, he’s been removed from all live events and pay-per-view events for this summer, including SummerSlam on August 20th. Nikki has been removed from summer live events and pay-per-views as well. We’ve noted how Cena was scheduled to take time off after WrestleMania to film “The Pact” and that movie will begin production in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 19th. Filming is scheduled to run through Friday, June 9th. “The Pact” is set to be released on April 28th, 2018.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian will interview Edge’s wife, 2017 Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, on Friday’s episode of their “Pod of Awesomeness” podcast. Edge tweeted the following and noted that he will also discuss The Undertaker’s possible retirement: