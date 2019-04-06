As seen above, TMZ Sports caught up with Elias in New York City for WrestleMania 35 week. Elias said he’s focused on wrestling, not music, but he does have another album in the works.

“The thing is, I’m really focused on WWE, man. I’ve wanted to be a wrestler my whole life,” Elias said. “I love doing the music, maybe one day I’ll do more music. Of course, I’ve got a second album in the works, but as far as doing outside projects or anything like that, not really concerned right now.”

When asked if he would take the WWE Title or a Grammy Award, Elias went with the championship gold. “WWE Title, because I’ve wanted to be a wrestler my whole life. This is what I want to do, and that’s the goal,” he said.

There have been rumors of someone showing up at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday to “shut Elias up” but there’s still no word yet on who that might be. Everyone from John Cena to The Undertaker have been rumored. Elias mentioned Cena being in New York City this weekend, but said he has it in his contract from WWE that his performance on Sunday will not be interrupted.

“Yeah, they get some sort of kick out of it,” Elias said of people interrupting his performances. “And I can tell you I’m over the interruptions, man, I’m totally over it. John Cena is in New York, good for him. I’d rather not see him the whole time I’m here, that’d be great. But yeah, as far as WrestleMania goes, I’ve got it in writing that it’s not going to be interrupted. Contract. WWE, they hired me to be the headlining musical act, no interruptions.”