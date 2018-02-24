Elias On Preparing For Elimination Chamber, Facing Top WWE Stars, More

Elias recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

It always felt like you were better suited for the main roster than NXT. Would you agree?

Ever since I wanted to be a wrestler I always wanted to be on “Monday Night Raw.” People have said that before and that’s fine. A lot of what I do on WWE TV is what I was doing on the NXT Live events. That wasn’t really seen by anybody. But now I get to do it on live television. It also makes the live events something to see. I give a unique performance everywhere I go. You never know what I’m going to say about your city and the people in it.

You’ve had the opportunity to share the ring with both John Cena and Braun Strowman. What has that experience been like with a wrestler considered a living legend and one who has been such a force.

Mixing it up with those guys are two different scenarios. Braun is so massive and you see the kind of damage that he can do to everyone. Clearly, I’m no exception because he smashed me with a cello last week. And then there’s John Cena. He’s been in there with every legend and has done it all. That’s two different experiences but you gotta step up and bring your “A” game every single time.

Much has been said about the dangers of the Elimination Chamber, how do you prepare yourself for this match?

I’m pretty much not focusing on that aspect of the chamber. I’ve heard stories from guys in there but until I get in there myself and experience it, I won’t know what I’m getting into.

If you get through the chamber and become the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal title, do you feel that this would have been the perfect match to prepare you for Lesnar?

If there was ever a match to prepare me for Lesnar it would have to be the Elimination Chamber. You have to go through everybody and you have to deal with that structure. I’ve seen what the beast can do to the likes of Braun, Roman and Cena.