Elias Performs Near RAW (Video), What Happened After RAW, Roman Reigns On Cesaro

– Elias did not appear live on this week’s WWE RAW from Cleveland but WWE posted this video of Elias performing a song in front of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which aired for the live crowd during RAW:

– There was no dark main event after this week’s RAW in Cleveland went off the air. After Braun Strowman ended the Double Count Out with Kane by putting him through a table, Braun stood tall as RAW went off the air. Braun continued to pose before heading to the back as Kane was helped out by officials.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following props for RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro after their battle on this week’s RAW, which saw Reigns defend his title. We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin praised both men after the match on Twitter. Reigns wrote: