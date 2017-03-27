Elimination Rules Added To WrestleMania Match, Tag Team Match On RAW
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has BREAKING NEWS about the #RAW #WomensChampionship #Fatal4Way match at @WrestleMania w/ implications for TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/p5bqIYnGPC
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2017
In the video above, Mike Rome announces that tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW from Philadelphia will feature Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.
Rome also announced that Sunday’s WrestleMania Fatal 4 Way with Nia vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley for the title will now be an Elimination Match.