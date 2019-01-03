All Elite Wrestling Update: Official Rally Announcement, Cody Rhodes Speaks, Brandi Rhodes’ Role

The All Elite Wrestling promotion has officially announced their “Double Or Nothing” rally for Tuesday, January 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. Their full announcement is below but the headline lists the wrong day of the week for the event. As noted, WWE will be in Jacksonville that same evening for a live SmackDown event.

The announcement notes that they are “poised to change wrestling landscape” and it also confirms that Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, is the Chief Brand Officer.

Below is the full announcement from AEW along with a video of Cody and The Young Bucks promoting their social media channels:

THE ELITE ANNOUNCES “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” EVENT RALLY IN JACKSONVILLE ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 8 @ 5PM

— New “All Elite Wrestling” Poised to Change Wrestling Landscape —

JACKSONVILLE, FL, (January 3, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite, today announced plans for a special DOUBLE OR NOTHING event rally in Jacksonville, FL. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 5pm ET outside TIAA Bank Field in Parking Lot J (near Gate 1, adjacent to the TV compound).

The rally is on the heels of the unveiling earlier this week of DOUBLE OR NOTHING, the inaugural event under the new All Elite Wrestling (AEW) banner. Keeping in true The Elite fashion, attendees can expect the unexpected as the rally will showcase the true spirit of wrestling entrepreneurialism and feature special guests, inside info and limited edition merchandise. Fans can also watch the event rally live on the “Being The Elite” YouTube channel, as well as @AEWrestling (Twitter), /TheYoungBucks (Facebook), @TheBrandiRhodes (Instagram), and can interact socially at #AEW.

“The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are right with me in committing to deliver on our promise to change the wrestling landscape in 2019, and the DOUBLE OR NOTHING event is just the start,” said Cody Rhodes. “The time to change the world is now.”

