All Elite Wrestling Updates: Backstage News & Notes, Cody Rhodes Issues Statement, TV Deal News, The Khans, More

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and confirmed that he will be the Executive Vice President of the new All Elite Wrestling promotion that was announced earlier today.

Cody also confirmed that The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, will be working closely with him in the promotion, along with other familiar faces. It’s being reported that The Bucks will be the AEW bookers but that has not been confirmed. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Cody is rumored to be the executive producer of live events and possibly TV as well. They also reported that additional members of Being The Elite, such as Adam Page, will be working other backstage roles, such as agents.

Regarding the role of Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, word is that he will be the President of the company. It’s believed that the Khan family are backing the promotion financially and Tony is reportedly looking at AEW as a serious financial investment.

As noted, AEW will hold a “Double Or Nothing” rally next Tuesday, January 8 at 5pm ET in the West Club parking lot of TIAA Bank Field, where the Jaguars play their NFL games. This is the same place where the AEW trademarks were registered to. It’s worth noting that WWE will be holding SmackDown in Jacksonville that same night at the nearby Jacksonville Memorial Arena. The rally will include details on AEW’s first big event, Double Or Nothing. That event is expected to take place in the spring of this year.

Regarding a TV deal for AEW, PWInsider reports that there are “multiple offers out there” for the promotion. It’s been reported that the promotion is hoping for a Tuesday night timeslot, which would be open for a wrestling show when WWE takes SmackDown to Friday nights on Fox in October.

AEW is reportedly offering multi-year deals to talents. There’s speculation on Chris Jericho being signed but Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that he has not inked a deal yet. It was also noted that Jericho is on AEW’s radar, which was expected.

Below is Cody’s statement along with a tweet from Matt:

“I feel so damn lucky. I believe that more than talent… more than chance… work ethic will guide me where I’d like to go.

To be Executive Vice President for our new venture, and to be flanked by Matt and Nick and a few familiar names sharing that position: this is my dream job.

I can’t think of a time when so many of wrestling’s top free agents all opted out of the road usually traveled and instead wanted to start something new. I am excited to see AEW into existence.

What’s old isn’t new – what’s new is new. Perception isn’t reality – reality is reality. Fans first.”