Ember Moon Injury Update, NXT Superstar Wrestles On WWE Main Event, The Hardys

– WWE posted this video with RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys after the live event in Dublin, Ireland. The Hardys have been retaining their titles over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Sheamus & Cesaro on the tour.

– WWE taped the following matches today in London for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Aleister Black vs. Curt Hawkins

* Noam Dar vs. Gran Metalik

– As noted, Ember Moon confirmed today that she is out of action with a shoulder injury that will cause her to miss the Fatal 4 Way at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” later this month. The new NXT Women’s Title match will see Asuka defend against Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat. WWE posted this update on Moon and noted that she’s expected to be out of action for 4-5 weeks.