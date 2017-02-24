Ember Moon On How Close She Is To Her NXT Character, Watching Past Divas

NXT Superstar Ember Moon recently spoke with the ESPN U.K. website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On her NXT character being close to how she is in real life:

“I definitely feel that I am as mysterious as [my character]. At the end of the day, if [my choices are] to go shopping or stay in the house in a secluded corner, I would much rather stay in the house and play some video games. [NXT] made me larger than life and I love that they incorporated who I am and my passions as far as medieval times and mysterious things of that matter. That’s pretty much who I am as a person. [Ember Moon] is me dialed up to like a billion.”

On watching past WWE Divas like Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna and others when she was younger:

“I was like, ‘I can do this. I want to do this.’ What they believed in and how they showed they were physically able to do this. All these fantastic superstars that showed all this passion and emotion but they stood up for themselves. That’s the one thing that I wanted to do as someone who was constantly getting beaten down. I thought, ‘Man, I just have to stand up one time,’ and that was me taking my step into the wrestling world.”

On staying focused:

“I just try to rise to every challenge that is presented in front of me. It doesn’t matter if it is too big, too small, too hard — I’m going to overcome it and that’s just what I do. I have so many things running through my head [backstage], but once I step through the curtain, it’s all clear. I know what I’ve got to do. It’s surreal. I can be backstage shaking or I might be ready to throw up. But once that music hits, it’s like, ‘All right, let’s do this. It’s time to do what you were meant to do.'”

