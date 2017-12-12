Ember Moon & Triple H Hype WWE NXT, RAW Social Media Stats, WWE Stars Learn Dreidel (Video)

– WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kalisto, Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler and The Ascension joining Drew Gulak for a game of dreidel for Hanukkah:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 533,000 total interactions this week – 354,000 on Facebook and 179,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew a total of 615,000 interactions – 369,000 Facebook interactions and 245,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and Triple H tweeted the following to hype Wednesday’s NXT episode, which will premiere at 7pm EST on the USA Network as a part of WWE Week. Confirmed for the special broadcast debut of NXT is Moon vs. Peyton Royce, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Fabian Aichner and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black in a Fatal 4 Way qualifier. The same episode will then air on the WWE Network in its usual timeslot.

.@wwe @wwenxt … Tomorrow night … The #MythRises for the first time on #USANetwork !!! I am ready to show the world what I can do! #NXTWomensChampion pic.twitter.com/10TT4X8vC2 — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) December 12, 2017