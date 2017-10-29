Emma Reacts To WWE Release, Paige Comments On The News

As noted, WWE announced the releases of Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young on Sunday.
Following her release, Emma acknowledged the news on social media. She posted on Twitter after the story broke, simply tweeting out a “broken heart emoji.”
Additionally, Paige took to her official Twitter page to react to the news of Emma’s WWE release. Check out both tweets below.
BREAKING NEWS: WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Emma. https://t.co/mB3phnvRjX
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2017
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) October 29, 2017
#ThankYouEmma #StarterOfDivasRevolution https://t.co/U6ldux6Eya
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 29, 2017