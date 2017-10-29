WWE Superstar Emma was released by the company on Sunday, October 29th. This appears to be a mutual decision by both parties. Emma, who started her run with the company in 2011 with the now defunct developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, was a pioneer of the NXT Women’s Division. However, she failed to make as big on an impact in two runs on the main roster.
Home Wrestling News Emma Released by WWE
Latest News
The Singh Brothers On Being Kicked Out Of WWE TV, Being Paired With Mahal
https://youtu.be/OUqFRkneSLY The Singh Brothers (Gurv and Harv Sihra, a.k.a. Sunil and Samir) recently appeared as guests on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast for an...
Ric Flair Wants To Change Image He Has Portrayed, Says He’s Done Drinking
https://youtu.be/spZOgdhtaMA After finding out the years of alcohol abuse contributed to his recent near-death scare, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has been using his...
Kevin Nash On Having Heat With Eric Bischoff, Original nWo Concept & More
https://youtu.be/mSj6B32LPls As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an interview. Below are...
Ric Flair Talks About His Health Issues & Road To Recovery
https://youtu.be/atXx9Z8C-VE Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio to promote his new ESPN 30 For 30: Nature Boy documentary. Below are...
Trending Articles
Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin/Christian, More
https://youtu.be/hzYMLNhJxzU - With the WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view right around the corner, WWE continues to offer complete matches from past Survivor Series pay-per-views for...
Emma Reacts To WWE Release, Paige Comments On The News
https://youtu.be/RUK2b767GmA As noted, WWE announced the releases of Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young on Sunday. Following her release, Emma acknowledged the news on social media....
WWE Statement Responding To VICE Story On “Unleash Your Warrior” Criticism
https://youtu.be/WCpQXqEI7EE As we reported earlier today, WWE's new "Unleash Your Warrior" campaign has been the subject of heavy criticism due to many of the controversial...
Two More Wrestlers Part Ways With Impact Wrestling
https://youtu.be/W5Zz28uQCY8 Add Reno Scum to the list of talents that have recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling. The Impact Wrestling tag-team, which consists of Adam Thornstowe...
Emma Released by WWE
WWE Superstar Emma was released by the company on Sunday, October 29th. This appears to be a mutual decision by both parties. Emma, who...