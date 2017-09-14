Emma Returns To Australia (Video), Triple H Talks Future Of The MYC (Video), Total Bellas

– Below is video of Triple H talking to ESPN after Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of The Mae Young Classic earlier this week. In regards to how the tournament went, he thought it was spectacular. He said it before and he’s saying it again now – ten years from now he will be seeing competitors enter the ropes that were inspired by the tournament to get into the business. He feels like this is a pivotal point that changes people’s perceptions of what women can do in WWE.

No decision has been made on doing the tournament annually but early indications are that it probably will be. He says there are a lot of talents that need a path to WWE and that’s what the tournament provides. The Game also gives praise to Sane and Baszler before announcing that Sane will be competing for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th. As noted, we should know more about Sane’s opponent after tonight’s NXT TV tapings.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode:

“Who’s Your Mama?: With John Cena busy on the road, Nikki starts to miss her dog, Winston, and tries to get him back from Brie and Bryan, causing a custody battle; a frustrated Brie uninvites Bryan from their baby shower; JJ agrees to work on his broken marriage.”

– WWE posted this video of Emma returning to Australia for a hometown pop at the WWE live event in Melbourne today. She competed in a Fatal 5 Way with Mickie James, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, which saw Bliss retain. Emma talks about coming home and says she’s “this close” to finally becoming champion at No Mercy.