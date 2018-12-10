Enzo Amore Has Kind Words for Big Cass

By
Bob Krites
-

As previously noted, former WWE star Big Cass had a seizure at last night’s House of Hardcore event. It happened during intermission and he was taken a hospital by ambulance.

His former tag team partner Enzo Amore took to Twitter to respond to the health scare and showed some support for his old colleague.

It is good to see that if there was any beef between the two as rumored, that Enzo looked passed it and has Cass in his thoughts.