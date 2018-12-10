Enzo Amore Has Kind Words for Big Cass

As previously noted, former WWE star Big Cass had a seizure at last night’s House of Hardcore event. It happened during intermission and he was taken a hospital by ambulance.
His former tag team partner Enzo Amore took to Twitter to respond to the health scare and showed some support for his old colleague.
🙏🏼 to my heater
— nZo (@real1) December 9, 2018
If I had a dime for everytime one of us got knocked down & didn’t get back up….. I would have #ZeroDIMES … 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/FLxXAFbxcQ
— nZo (@real1) December 9, 2018
It is good to see that if there was any beef between the two as rumored, that Enzo looked passed it and has Cass in his thoughts.