Enzo Amore Has Kind Words for Big Cass

As previously noted, former WWE star Big Cass had a seizure at last night’s House of Hardcore event. It happened during intermission and he was taken a hospital by ambulance.

His former tag team partner Enzo Amore took to Twitter to respond to the health scare and showed some support for his old colleague.

🙏🏼 to my heater — nZo (@real1) December 9, 2018

If I had a dime for everytime one of us got knocked down & didn’t get back up….. I would have #ZeroDIMES … 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/FLxXAFbxcQ — nZo (@real1) December 9, 2018

It is good to see that if there was any beef between the two as rumored, that Enzo looked passed it and has Cass in his thoughts.