Enzo Amore Knocks WWE Announcer, WWE Opposing Trademark, Chad Gable

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore promoting his “Straight To The Source” episode with host Corey Graves. Enzo says Graves is a terrible commentator but they had a decent interview. Enzo goes on to say Graves was also a terrible wrestler and then knocks Graves for revealing that his son’s favorite wrestler is Enzo.

– WWE has filed to oppose a trademark for “Cactus Jack,” filed by rapper Travis Scott for music production purposes – his Cactus Jack Records record label. WWE currently does not have an active trademark for the name as it was last abandoned in 2010. The Cactus Jack name was used by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley more than 2 decades ago.

– Chad Gable tweeted the following as he and Shelton Benjamin prepare to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view: