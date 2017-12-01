Enzo Amore Works Out With Stars (Photos), Nia Jax – Lana Video, Fans On Female Stables

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from Wednesday with Nia Jax offering friendship and some words of encouragement to Lana:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which new female stable will make a bigger impact on their respective brand. As of this writing, 75% voted for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) on RAW while 25% voted for The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan) on SmackDown.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore filmed and trained with former NFL player Steve Weatherford and “The Godfather of Bodybuilding” Charles Glass yesterday in Venice, California. You can see a post from Enzo and photos that can be scrolled from Weatherford below: