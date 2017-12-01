Enzo Amore Works Out With Stars (Photos), Nia Jax – Lana Video, Fans On Female Stables

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from Wednesday with Nia Jax offering friendship and some words of encouragement to Lana:
– WWE has a new poll asking fans which new female stable will make a bigger impact on their respective brand. As of this writing, 75% voted for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) on RAW while 25% voted for The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan) on SmackDown.
– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore filmed and trained with former NFL player Steve Weatherford and “The Godfather of Bodybuilding” Charles Glass yesterday in Venice, California. You can see a post from Enzo and photos that can be scrolled from Weatherford below:
I’m gunna show up on ya TV set lookin like a Greek God 💪🏻….. 🤨 … #TheRealestChamp got a REAL great work out in today with @nygiants #SuperbowlChampion @weatherford5 & world renowned trainer @thecharlesglass !!! Thanks for the support baby! #JerseyStrongAF #201 #BergenCounty 2 #MusclesBeach #NowLemmeGoDefendThisTitle #ShowMeMyOpponent #TheRealestChampInTheRoom #HowYouDoin!?
Since retiring the @NFL 2 years ago, this man has had the biggest influence on my training style & ideology. _______________________________ He is as close to the @dosequis guy as you can get! He’s a PhD in Structural Engineering; and with that understanding of “attachment/tension/structure” he applied it to the human body, and became a World Champion bodybuilder, and widely considered THEEE “Godfather of Bodybuilding” @thecharlesglass continues to teach me and open my eyes to so many ways to accomplish more, with less volume and more quality execution/angle/contraction. For a Human Performance “hobbyist” like me, it’s better than sitting with any celebrity. I could ask questions for days! And keep learning. ________________________________ Training with @thecharlesglass is more of a test of intelligence and physiological understanding than a test of WILL. ________________________________ Continuing to learn & grow with everyday God blesses me with. _______________________________ Stoked to share what I continue to learn from my crazy life experiences. Gonna be a HUGE part of the Aesthetic Athlete Program☀️💪🏽 ________________________________