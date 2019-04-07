Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass appeared at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event last night. The duo jumped the guardrail following the Winner Take All tag team bout. That match saw Guerrillas of Destiny leaving with the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships.

The pair began taunting the crowd before brawling with The Briscoes. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray then appeared to fight.

The timing of this is fairly unfortunate. At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Bret Hart was attacked by a crowd member during his acceptance speech. Hart was joined in-ring by Natalya Neidhart, the daughter of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart and a WWE legend in her own right. The member of the crowd has since been arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct, according to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.

If this is a ‘work’ then it certainly has built some intrigue. The cameras from both the ROH and NJPW streams cut away and neither promotion mentioned the men jumping the guardrail. There are elements that lead to this appearing as a legitimate invasion, but if you check out the video below you can clearly see that the security guards give the team ample opportunity to interact with the ROH stars.