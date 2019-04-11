Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass are back together and starting to cause waves. The now renamed nZo and caZ XL have dropped a promo on Twitter hyping their new limited edition t-shirt.

nZo and caZ XL appeared at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event over WrestleMania weekend. The duo jumped the guardrail following the Winner Take All tag team bout. That match saw Guerrillas of Destiny leaving with the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships.

If the attack was a ‘work’ then it certainly has built some intrigue. The cameras from both the ROH and NJPW streams cut away and neither promotion mentioned the men jumping the guardrail. There are elements that lead to this appearing as a legitimate invasion, but if you check out the video below you can clearly see that the security guards give the team ample opportunity to interact with the ROH stars.

Ok so… Enzo and Big Cass just invaded ROH and disrupted the post-match celebration for G.O.D. No, I’m not working you! WTF did we just see?! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/ib0xeGMQEW — Jeff (@JeffJSays) April 7, 2019

You can find more information on nZo and caZ XL’s new shirt via the video below.