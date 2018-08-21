Erick Rowan Injury & Status Update: Title Change Likely For WWE SmackDown

Word going around WWE at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn is that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan will be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama later this week to undergo surgery for a biceps tear, according to PWInsider.

As noted, Rowan reportedly suffered the injury during The New Day’s disqualification win over The Bludgeon Brothers at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Rowan did not work Monday’s live event in Atlantic City, NJ as he was getting the injury evaluated. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper worked a singles match at last night’s live event, losing to Karl Anderson.

It will be interesting to see how Rowan’s injury is dealt with on tonight’s SmackDown from Brooklyn. The Bludgeon Brothers are set to defend their titles against The New Day in a No DQ match. A title change is likely. It has been confirmed that Rowan is backstage.