Erick Rowan Update, Natalya On Leading The Locker Room (Video), Bill Goldberg

– Below is video from last night’s Talking Smack with the SmackDown women’s division getting into it with each other as they prepare to do battle for Alexa Bliss’ SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 33. Carmella disses Mickie James and says she will be winning gold at her first WrestleMania. Natalya jumps in and says everything about Carmella is fake. Natalya warns that she will have eyes in the back of her head at WrestleMania. Natalya also knocks Mickie and says she previously ran her out of WWE, and now Natalya is the leader of the locker room. Becky Lynch then appears and brags on defeating Natalya, saying she is not the leader of the locker room. Natalya says Becky beat a woman with food poisoning. Becky goes on until Bliss appears. She hopes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is proud of himself because this chaos is his fault.

– Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to the ring from his torn rotator cuff. PWInsider notes that Rowan was backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown but obviously was not used.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "Title Run" t-shirt for WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.