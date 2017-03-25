Eva Marie Celebrating Sobriety, NXT – WWE Network Note, Xavier Woods Reviews Power Rangers

– Xavier Woods reacts to the new Power Rangers movie in this spoiler-free video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– The WWE Network now has WWE NXT episodes going back to the June 2012 reboot from Full Sail University.

– Eva Marie is celebrating 4 years of sobriety this week. She posted the following to her Instagram page: