EVOLVE 112 Results – 09/07/2018, Velveteen Dream vs. Darby Allin

EVOLVE 112 9/7/18 Results from the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD
Jaka def. Leon Ruff
Jason Kincaid and Facade def. Joey Gacy and Steve Pena
JD Drake def. Harlem Bravado
SHINE Four Way Freestyle: Priscilla Kelly def. Kiera Hogan, Dementia D’Rose and Aja Perera
Darby Allin def. Anthony Henry
Tracy Williams def. Jon Davis
Josh Briggs def. Chris Dickinson
WWN Championship Match: Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford def. AR Fox with The Skulk
Dark Main EventL Velveteen Dream def. Darby Allin w/Priscilla Kelly
