EVOLVE 113 Results – 09/08/2018

EVOLVE 113 9/8/18 Results from La Boom in Queens, New York

Six Way Freestyle: Anthony Henry def. Facade, Jason Kincaid, Harlem Bravado, Jon Davis and Josh Briggs

Non Title Match: JD Drake def. Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford

Chris Dickinson def. Stokely Hathaway

Evolve Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Chris Dickinson and Jaka def. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis of the Skulk

Teacher vs. Student Match: Austin Theory w/ Priscilla Kelly def. AR Fox w/ the Skulk

Evolve Championship Match: Champion Shane Strickland def. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Dark Main Event: Velveteen Dream def. Darby Allin

Credit: PWPonderings