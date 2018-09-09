EVOLVE 113 Results – 09/08/2018

EVOLVE 113 9/8/18 Results from La Boom in Queens, New York
Six Way Freestyle: Anthony Henry def. Facade, Jason Kincaid, Harlem Bravado, Jon Davis and Josh Briggs
Non Title Match: JD Drake def. Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford
Chris Dickinson def. Stokely Hathaway
Evolve Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Chris Dickinson and Jaka def. Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis of the Skulk
Teacher vs. Student Match: Austin Theory w/ Priscilla Kelly def. AR Fox w/ the Skulk
Evolve Championship Match: Champion Shane Strickland def. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
Dark Main Event: Velveteen Dream def. Darby Allin
Credit: PWPonderings