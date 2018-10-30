EVOLVE 114 Results – 10/28/2018

Bob Krites
EVOLVE 114 Results w/ NXT Talent
Credit 411mania and PWInsider

Precipice (Chance Auren and Omar Amir) def Mat Rogers and Zenshi

Winner Qualifies for WWN Championship Match: Darby Allin def Josh Briggs

Priscilla Kelly def Jessie

Adrian Jaoude (with Cezar Bonini) def Joe Gacy

Leon Ruff def Barrett Brown

Evolve Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) def Chris Dickinson and Jaka versus to win the titles

Dante Marquis Carter versus Mikey Spandex goes to a no contest

Adrian Alanis def Liam Gray/Shawn Dean/Dan Matha

Evolve Championship Match: Fabian Aichner def Shane Strickland to win the title

WWN Championship Ladder Match: JD Drake def Anthony Henry/AR Fox/Austin Theory (with Priscilla Kelly)/Harlem Bravado/Darby Allin to win the Championship