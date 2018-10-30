EVOLVE 114 Results – 10/28/2018

EVOLVE 114 Results w/ NXT Talent
Credit 411mania and PWInsider
Precipice (Chance Auren and Omar Amir) def Mat Rogers and Zenshi
Winner Qualifies for WWN Championship Match: Darby Allin def Josh Briggs
Priscilla Kelly def Jessie
Adrian Jaoude (with Cezar Bonini) def Joe Gacy
Leon Ruff def Barrett Brown
Evolve Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) def Chris Dickinson and Jaka versus to win the titles
Dante Marquis Carter versus Mikey Spandex goes to a no contest
Adrian Alanis def Liam Gray/Shawn Dean/Dan Matha
Evolve Championship Match: Fabian Aichner def Shane Strickland to win the title
WWN Championship Ladder Match: JD Drake def Anthony Henry/AR Fox/Austin Theory (with Priscilla Kelly)/Harlem Bravado/Darby Allin to win the Championship