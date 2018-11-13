Latest News
Backstage Becky Lynch Updates: Title Change Tonight?, WWE Survivor Series Plans Considered, More
As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been pulled from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view after Becky...
Vickie Guerrero Threatens To Expose Shady Promoter
Vickie Guerrero had an issue with her booking at the Action Fest convention in Lufkin, Texas this past weekend. Vickie made the appearance on Sunday...
Big Update On Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey For WWE Survivor Series, Video Of...
In regards to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he...
WWE RAW Viewership For The Final Episode Before Survivor Series
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Thui3Wz2FWY&w=560&h=315] Monday's Veteran's Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand hype for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, drew 2.450 million viewers....
Trending Articles
Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Kansas City, 11/12/2018
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWIMJwOLjyM&w=560&h=315] - Tonight's WWE RAW begins with a video package for Veteran's Day. - The Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW opens live from the...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Bloody Becky Lynch Leads WWE RAW Invasion
The closing segment of this week's WWE RAW from Kansas City saw a bloody SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch lead the blue brand women's...
Edge To Make Big WWE Announcement, WWE To Air League Of Legends Battle
- We've noted how Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel recently filmed a League of Legends video game battle before the WWE NXT TV tapings...
WWE Injury Bug Bites Another Superstar?
It looks like WWE SmackDown Superstar Harper is currently dealing with an arm injury. As seen below, Harper appeared at a Brad Williams comedy show...
Final Team RAW Updates For WWE Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair’s Role, Updated Card
Team Captain Alexa Bliss announced the following Superstars for the women's Team RAW at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view - Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka,...