EVOLVE 117 Results – 12/15/2018

EVOLVE 12/15/18 EVOLVE 117 Results from La Boom

Credit: Wrestling Observer

– Harlem Bravado defeated Joe Bailey with Angel’s Wings.

– It was announced that EVOLVE will return to New York with a show in Brooklyn on January 18 and a show in Queens on January 19. Johnny Gargano will return for one weekend only.

– BSHP KNG defeated Joe Gacy with a Swanton Bomb.

– Josh Briggs defeated Leon Ruff (w/ AR Fox, Ayla Fox, and The Skulk) with two consecutive chokeslam/Lumbar Check combinations.

– AR Fox (w/ Ayla Fox and The Skulk) defeated Curt Stallion with the Foxcatcher.

– Kassius Ohno defeated Darby Allin with a discus forearm to the back of the neck/head area.

– EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry ended in a no contest

Eddie Kingston interfered and attacked both teams for the finish. Ford then called out Kingston and challenged him to a match on January 19.

– Austin Theory defeated Fabian Aichner and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match to win the EVOLVE Championship

Theory pinned Aichner (who was the champion coming into the match) after hitting Ataxia.

Theory grabbed a mic after the match, fired Priscilla Kelly as his manager, and declared that EVOLVE is Theory. Darby Allin walked out and brawled with Theory until Theory ran to the back.