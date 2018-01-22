Fans Want Stunners At RAW, Empire State Building To Light Up Red, Todd Chrisley

– Todd Chrisley gives a shoutout to the WWE Universe in this new video, congratulating them on 25 years of RAW. Chrisley says WWE has changed Monday nights forever and he can’t wait for the next 25 years.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see take a Stone Cold Stunner from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at tonight’s RAW 25 show. As of this writing, 30% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns while 30% voted for Vince McMahon, 16% for The Miz and The Miztourage, 15% for Braun Strowman, 9% for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and The Zo Train, 6% for Elias and the rest for Heath Slater.

– The Empire State Building in New York City will light up with red colors later today to celebrate 25 years of WWE RAW. As seen below, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were with Make-A-Wish President David Williams and Wish Kid Abel at the Empire State Building earlier today: