Farrah Abraham Is Training To Wrestle

You might not want it to happen, but MTV star Farrah Abraham has officially started training to wrestle — and she talked about taking bumps in a new interview.

Abraham spoke with Farbod Esnaashari at the Athletes vs. Cancer charity flag football game in L.A. on Sunday and claimed she has been training to wrestle while preparing for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. In that she will be boxing against former VH1 star Hoopz.

In the video above, Farrah says she might snag a “wrestling role” in an upcoming film so she’s been training in the ring. When that’s done, however, the “Teen Mom” star says she has her eye on going pro.

“I’m sore just sitting here,” she explained while discussing the wrestling training. “I have to say that just falling backwards and catching yourself, and keeping your chin forward to your chest, that is something you gotta learn.”