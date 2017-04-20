Female Superstar Injured At Tonight’s NXT Full Sail University Tapings?

Ember Moon may have suffered an injury at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

A battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka was taped for the May 17th episode. We have full spoilers on how the match ended at this link. We also have a spoiler on Asuka’s challenger for “Takeover: Chicago” at this link.

During the match, Ember was knocked from the top rope to the floor. Our correspondent noted that she essentially did a suicide dive and nailed the guardrail with her shoulder. The match soon ended while Ember was seen crying at ringside. She was helped to the back by referees and medics.

Stay tuned for updates on Ember’s status.