Final Card For NXT Takeover: Chicago On Saturday

Posted by Scott Lazara May 18, 2017 0 Comment

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong is now official for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.

NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong