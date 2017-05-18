Final Card For NXT Takeover: Chicago On Saturday
Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong is now official for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.
NXT Title Match
Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode
Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
DIY vs. The Authors of Pain
Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title
Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka
WWE UK Title Match
Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate
Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong