Final Card For NXT Takeover: Chicago On Saturday

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong is now official for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Saturday. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka

WWE UK Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong