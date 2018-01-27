Final Card For WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia”, More Notes For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show will also feature the winners of the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards being revealed. Samoa Joe, Renee Young, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso have been announced for tonight’s one-hour pre-show.

We will also have coverage of the pre-Takeover TV tapings that take place, which will air this coming Wednesday on the WWE Network.

Below is the card for tonight’s Takeover event, which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center:

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Extreme Rules Match

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream