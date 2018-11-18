Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Live Coverage Note

Remember to join us this evening at 5pm ET for live WWE Survivor Series coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight’s big event, which takes place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men’s Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women’s Traditional Elimination Match

Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)