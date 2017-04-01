Final Lineup For Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando Special

On Saturday evening at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE will kick-off WrestleMania 33 weekend live action with the special on the WWE Network.

The final lineup for tonight’s special can be seen below. Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the special.

NXT TAKEOVER: ORLANDO LINEUP

* Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura [NXT World Title]
* Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon [NXT Women’s Title]
* The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY & The Revival [NXT Tag-Team Titles]
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black