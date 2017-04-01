Final Lineup For Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando Special
On Saturday evening at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE will kick-off WrestleMania 33 weekend live action with the NXT TakeOver: Orlando special on the WWE Network.
The final lineup for tonight’s special can be seen below. Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the special.
NXT TAKEOVER: ORLANDO LINEUP
* Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura [NXT World Title]
* Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon [NXT Women’s Title]
* The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY & The Revival [NXT Tag-Team Titles]
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black