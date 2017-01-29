Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

The road to the first WWE pay-per-view of the year wrapped up with last night’s NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live special on the WWE Network. Now that the appetizer has been digested, the WWE Universe is gearing up for the big joint-brand pay-per-view scheduled for this evening in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is set to go down live from the Alamodome on pay-per-view and the WWE Network this evening with a card featuring AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Chris Jericho locked in a Shark Cage above the ring for their no disqualification match for the WWE Universal Championship, the traditional 30-man battle royal which includes The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg among others, and more.

Below is the official lineup heading into tonight’s big event. Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the PPV.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017 WWE Championship

* AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena WWE Universal Championship (No DQ Match)

(Chris Jericho Locked In Shark Cage Above The Ring)

* Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women’s Championship

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville Six-Woman Tag-Team Match

* Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi 2017 Royal Rumble Match

* Sami Zayn, Big Show, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Cesaro and Sheamus Kickoff Show – RAW Tag-Team Championship

2 Referees To Guarantee Rightful Winners

* Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Kickoff Show Match

* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

