Final Member Of Women’s Team For SmackDown Announced For WWE Survivor Series

On Saturday afternoon, WWE finally announced the final member of the women’s team for the traditional elimination match at tomorrow night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Shane McMahon announced via Twitter today that Natalya will be the final member of the team. Natalya also took to Twitter to comment. Check out both tweets below.

With that now known, the women’s traditional elimination match for Sunday night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV looks as follows:

TEAM CAPTAIN Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. TEAM CAPTAIN Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi & Natalya

Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017