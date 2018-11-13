Final Team RAW Updates For WWE Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair’s Role, Updated Card

Team Captain Alexa Bliss announced the following Superstars for the women’s Team RAW at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view – Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, Natalya and Ruby Riott.

It was also revealed on RAW that Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor get the final two spots on the men’s team for the red brand.

Regarding the final spot on the women’s Team SmackDown, it looks like that spot will go to Charlotte Flair, as speculated. Flair and others were with the confirmed Team SmackDown members as the blue brand women’s division attacked the red brand women’s division to close tonight’s RAW.

We now know every member of the red brand teams for Survivor Series. The final line-ups for the blue brand will be revealed on tomorrow’s go-home edition of SmackDown.

.

Below is the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men’s Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women’s Traditional Elimination Match

Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, Charlotte Flair (Team Captain: TBA)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)