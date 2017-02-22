Finn Balor Added To Tonight’s NXT TV Taping
Tonight’s NXT television tapings just got a lot more interesting!
WWE performers Triple H and Finn Balor took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce the addition of the first-ever WWE Universal Champion for tonight’s taping.
Below are the comments Triple H and Finn Balor made regarding Balor being added to tonight’s taping:
TONIGHT: @WWENXT TV is @UCF with a SPECIAL LIVE APPEARANCE by @FinnBalor!
It's #GameTime.
Tix available – https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2017
"Home is where the heart is" I'm never too far from @WWENXT, especially on Wednesdays… @UCF pic.twitter.com/irhJvPTdO4
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 22, 2017