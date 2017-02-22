Finn Balor Added To Tonight’s NXT TV Taping

Tonight’s NXT television tapings just got a lot more interesting!

WWE performers and took to social media on Monday afternoon to announce the addition of the first-ever WWE Universal Champion for tonight’s taping.

Below are the comments Triple H and Finn Balor made regarding Balor being added to tonight’s taping: