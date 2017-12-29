Finn Balor In Joke Battle (Video), The Miz Responds To Recent Honor From Magazine, More

– The Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in England posted this video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if John Cena will win his record 17th world title in 2018. As of this writing, 72% voted yes.

– As noted, Rolling Stone magazine recently named The Miz as their WWE Wrestler of 2017. The Miz tweeted the following on the honor and took a friendly jab at WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Miz recently wrapped filming of WWE Studios’ The Marine 6 and visited troops in the Middle East for the annual USO Holiday Tour but he should be back on RAW next week or the following week. He tweeted:

U dont become wrestler of the year by wearing ur own merch shirt or tactical vests. U become WOTY by day after day overdelivering on everything you do. When I come back, RAW will be MY show AGAIN! IC is MINE Thx @rollingstone for this honor. Sorry Roman, maybe nxt year Big Dog pic.twitter.com/brMmQhHJ1P — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 28, 2017

– Model Chrissy Teigen responded to a SB Nation tweet on Thursday and commented on attending WWE’s WrestleMania 24 in Orlando back in 2008, noting that she had to leave the event early and was not happy about it. Stephanie McMahon responded to the tweet and invited her to WrestleMania 34 in April. You can see the exchange below:

Name a sporting event you went to this year that you'd recommend to everyone for next year — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 28, 2017

I have never had more fun than I had at wrestlemania years ago. And I *really* did not want to go. I had to be pried from my seat to leave early. Still mad about it. https://t.co/19sCNADHZg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

.@ChrissyTeigen We’re sorry you had to leave early! Consider this your official invitation to #WrestleMania34 in #NOLA this year! @TripleH said to let him know if anyone tries to make you leave early this time! They’ll have a whole locker room to deal with! https://t.co/9A7Eewoliy — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2017