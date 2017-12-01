Finn Balor Jokes About Recent Reports, Kane – Braun Strowman Teaser, The Rock

– We noted before that The Rock’s “Dwanta Claus” is featured on the cover of the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. Below is video from the cover shoot:

– WWE is teasing a showdown between Kane and Braun Strowman for Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. They posted the following teaser today:

How will Kane and Braun Strowman settle the score?

Much like a monster in a horror flick, Braun Strowman just won’t stay down. One week after the just-as-formidable Kane injured The Monster Among Men’s throat with the aid of a steel chair and the ring steps, Strowman returned the favor with a windpipe-crushing assault on The Big Red Machine.

Clearly, these behemoths have unfinished business. Will they collide once again when the red brand heads to Los Angeles?

– Finn Balor continues to crack jokes about reports of his WWE Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar being nixed from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view due to Vince McMahon not feeling Balor is over enough for the match. Balor tweeted the following this week: