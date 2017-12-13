Finn Balor On Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Fans On Clash Referees, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Cincinnati:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which special referee is more likely to call Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura down the middle at Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. As of this writing, 69% voted for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan while the rest voted for SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

– This week’s WWE RAW saw Finn Balor pick up a singles in over Curtis Axel, one week after defeating Bo Dallas, while Kane and Braun Strowman competed for the WWE Universal Title shot from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, a match that Balor was planned for at one point. Kane vs. Strowman ended in a Double Count Out and the current plan is for Kane vs. Strowman vs. Lesnar in a Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble but Balor isn’t giving up on his shot as he tweeted the following:

I’m very happy with back to back wins vs both members of Miztourage

In other news-

It appears the dispute between Kane & Braun is not over …. 🤪 — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 12, 2017