Finn Balor Reportedly Injured On RAW

Finn Balor suffered a concussion on last night’s “Superstar Shakeup” edition of WWE RAW from Long Island, according to PWInsider.

The injury came when he took the stiff shot from Jinder Mahal during their match. Fans have been tweeting negative comments to Mahal since the match happened last night.

No word yet on how long Balor might be out but we will keep you updated.