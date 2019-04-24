This week’s WWE SmackDown Live saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor get a non-title win over Andrade. The Mexican Superstar was recently drafted to RAW as part of the Superstar Shakeup but was quietly returned to the Blue brand this week. Zelina Vega was also returned to Smackdown along with her spouse Aleister Black. There are rumors circulating that former Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was not happy that her partner Andrade was drafted to a different brand. These rumors aren’t confirmed in any way at this time.

As mentioned Balor won the bout on Smackdown Live, bringing their feud to one win a piece. Below is post-show video of Balor responding to Andrade’s comments. Andrade claimed recently that he wanted to “destroy the myth of Balor.”

Balor stated that “well, that’s 1 for Andrade and 1 for Finn. You know, Andrade says he wants to destroy the myth of Finn Balor. Well it’s time for Andrade to step up and get busy.” It is likely that the two Superstars will clash at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.