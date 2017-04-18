Finn Balor Returns To The Ring On Tonight’s RAW

As noted, Finn Balor reportedly suffered a concussion during last Monday’s WWE RAW match against Jinder Mahal after taking a stiff forearm to the face.

Balor was kept off weekend WWE live events but was re-evaluated at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. It appears he passed the Impact concussion test as he was cleared to return to the ring. Balor answered Curt Hawkins’ open challenge and quickly defeated him.

No word yet on what’s next for Balor but he has not been announced for a match at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view and is not currently involved in any feuds.